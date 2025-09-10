Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 301.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,383 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 10,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 468,928 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,502,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

