Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 139,118 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF $FNDC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 13,376.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,118 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 1,248.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 165,848 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 1,004.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $44.68.

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

