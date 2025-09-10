Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF $EWX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 653.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

EWX stock opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $67.22.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.