Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 1,430.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.87% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $115.07 and a 52 week high of $153.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.68. The company has a market capitalization of $573.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

