Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $7.64 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 9,485.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,347 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.25% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 209.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This represents a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

