Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1,094,430.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,443 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The business had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp downgraded Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $50,888.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 189,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,096,829.45. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $509,825.76. Following the sale, the director owned 1,146,405 shares in the company, valued at $75,983,723.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,449 shares of company stock worth $43,235,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.