Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold, Inc. $SA

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 912,796.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 502,038 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.50% of Seabridge Gold worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 13.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Shares of SA stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Seabridge Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

