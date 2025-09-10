Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF $RXI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Free Report) by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,689,000.

Shares of RXI opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.32 and a fifty-two week high of $202.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.95. The company has a market cap of $272.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

