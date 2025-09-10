Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,330,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,988 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,846,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,060,000 after purchasing an additional 488,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,604 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 412,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,756,000 after purchasing an additional 73,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 255,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,216 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
MDYV stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $87.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
