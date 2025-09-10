John Schlosser Sells 6,166 Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP John Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,436. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.