John Page Goodson Sells 42,531 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2025

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) insider John Page Goodson sold 42,531 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $416,378.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,709.62. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.24 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,806,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 297,534 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 986,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 293,355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 769,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 61,432 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

