Jill Watts Buys 4,660 Shares of NIB (ASX:NHF) Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Jill Watts bought 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.51 per share, with a total value of A$34,996.60.

Jill Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NIB alerts:

On Thursday, September 4th, Jill Watts purchased 2,013 shares of NIB stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.42 per share, with a total value of A$14,936.46.

NIB Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.42, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NIB Increases Dividend

About NIB

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 212.0%. This is a positive change from NIB’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. NIB’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

(Get Free Report)

Private health insurer

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.