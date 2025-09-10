Jill Watts Buys 4,660 Shares of NIB (ASX:NHF) Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Jill Watts bought 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.51 per share, with a total value of A$34,996.60.
Jill Watts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 4th, Jill Watts purchased 2,013 shares of NIB stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.42 per share, with a total value of A$14,936.46.
NIB Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.42, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
NIB Increases Dividend
About NIB
Private health insurer
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NIB
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.