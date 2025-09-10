Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 467.90 ($6.33) and traded as low as GBX 465 ($6.29). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 465 ($6.29), with a volume of 1,776 shares changing hands.

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £142.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,212.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 467.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 448.62.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

