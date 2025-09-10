Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $BBAG

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 2,374.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $235,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BBAG opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

