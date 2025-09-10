Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2,142.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907,328 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $89,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

