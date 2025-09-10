James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. James Fisher and Sons had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Performance

FSJ opened at GBX 351 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £177.53 million, a P/E ratio of 391.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 343.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 327.66. James Fisher and Sons has a 1-year low of GBX 285 and a 1-year high of GBX 376.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 387.50.

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

