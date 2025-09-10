Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.62. 30,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 89,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Jade Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jade Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Jade Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jade Biosciences

Jade Biosciences Trading Up 1.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $248.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.43).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jade Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Jade Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.