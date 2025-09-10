Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Bought by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 712.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $209.28 on Wednesday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.22 and a 200-day moving average of $177.80. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total transaction of $2,826,704.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,528 shares in the company, valued at $10,875,283.76. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $4,488,824.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,561,628.03. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,847 shares of company stock worth $67,200,247. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

