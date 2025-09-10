iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $111.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.61.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

