iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

