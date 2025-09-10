iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.04% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $291,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $370.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $371.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.26.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

