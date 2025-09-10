iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Acquired by Nepc LLC

Nepc LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Nepc LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after buying an additional 7,873,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,382,000 after buying an additional 4,306,550 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of IJH opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

