IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.87 ($0.11). Approximately 34,511,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,048% from the average daily volume of 3,005,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).
IQE Trading Down 0.2%
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.37. The company has a market cap of £75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.62, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.
IQE Company Profile
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IQE
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
- What is a Special Dividend?
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.