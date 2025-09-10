IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.87 ($0.11). Approximately 34,511,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,048% from the average daily volume of 3,005,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).

IQE Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.37. The company has a market cap of £75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.62, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.

IQE Company Profile

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

