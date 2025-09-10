Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO Shares Acquired by Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHO. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1063 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.