Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 572.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,697 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.