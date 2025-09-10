Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 572.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,697 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
