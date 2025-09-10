Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 113,700 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the July 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 418,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRNR shares. Maxim Group upgraded Interactive Strength to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Strength from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Interactive Strength Price Performance

TRNR opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Interactive Strength has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.91) by $16.78. Interactive Strength had a negative return on equity of 202.21% and a negative net margin of 310.22%.The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Strength

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interactive Strength stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Interactive Strength at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

