Integrity Alliance LLC. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 590.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 23,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Finally, NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. KeyCorp set a $265.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $239.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $240.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

