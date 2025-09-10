Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,148.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $4,290.32 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,898.57 and a 12-month high of $4,291.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,951.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,757.21. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

