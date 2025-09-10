Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in AECOM $ACM

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 72,214 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AECOM worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in AECOM by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. AECOM has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.