Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,330 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,512 shares of company stock valued at $7,805,146 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $571.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $562.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.58. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $600.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

