Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in AppLovin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 0.3% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 11.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $558.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $85.23 and a one year high of $559.24. The company has a market cap of $188.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total value of $86,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,682,473.21. The trade was a 52.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 over the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.86.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

