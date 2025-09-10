Intapp, Inc. $INTA Shares Sold by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intapp were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Intapp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 218,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 284,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insider Activity at Intapp

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $260,099.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 882,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,828.12. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 19,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $837,974.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,598,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,411,398.50. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,649 shares of company stock worth $4,224,079. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -188.29, a P/E/G ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Intapp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price target on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.