Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Insider Sells 3,523 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) insider Ross Moat sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $124,397.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,415 shares in the company, valued at $332,443.65. The trade was a 27.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 921.73 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSA

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.