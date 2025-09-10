Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Insider Sells 3,523 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) insider Ross Moat sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $124,397.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,415 shares in the company, valued at $332,443.65. The trade was a 27.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ KNSA opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 921.73 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
KNSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
