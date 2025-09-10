Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) President Sells 8,877 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $37,460.94. Following the transaction, the president owned 82,634 shares in the company, valued at $348,715.48. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Ichiro Aoki sold 4,770 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $20,272.50.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $875.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $51.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 71.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INDI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on indie Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.