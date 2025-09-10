Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells 910 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $20,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 794,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,576.25. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Monday, September 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,188 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $49,076.84.

On Friday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 90 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $2,016.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $2,235.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 658 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $14,818.16.

On Thursday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 323 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $7,219.05.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,349 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $30,150.15.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 850 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $18,997.50.

On Monday, August 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 744 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $16,591.20.

On Thursday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,291 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $95,732.21.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,674 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $37,330.20.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.86 million, a PE ratio of -1,048.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 69.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.