Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) traded down 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 178,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 85,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 4.44.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

