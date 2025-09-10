Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October $IOCT Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.1%

IOCT stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $133.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

