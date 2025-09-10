indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Michael Wittmann Sells 12,020 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 12,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $50,724.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,913 shares in the company, valued at $484,932.86. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Michael Wittmann sold 59,375 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $254,718.75.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Michael Wittmann sold 4,532 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $16,496.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.72. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.31.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.43% and a negative net margin of 71.98%.The company had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

INDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,160,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 536,790 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,294,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after buying an additional 4,813,397 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,960,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,940,000 after buying an additional 4,139,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,805,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 220,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 396,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

