Immutable X 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29.07 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Immutable X has a market cap of $307.30 million and $29.07 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112,178.38 or 0.99862042 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,885.54 or 0.98805134 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.00349175 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
