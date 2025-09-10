Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $60.80 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

