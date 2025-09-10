Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.91 Million Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 46.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Exelon Stock Up 0.2%

EXC stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

