Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $15.32 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 122.0% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 994.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 890.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 232.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of WCN opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.99. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.