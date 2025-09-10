Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 4,500 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $6,309,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,263,519,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $934.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $933.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $922.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.37 billion, a PE ratio of 117.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

