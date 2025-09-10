IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 205 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $13,588,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE DE opened at $475.33 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $378.66 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.54. The stock has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

