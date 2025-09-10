IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 107 Shares of KLA Corporation $KLAC

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,221,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,543,000 after acquiring an additional 404,634 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 95,141.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in KLA by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,645,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,983,000 after acquiring an additional 251,339 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in KLA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,526,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $917.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $903.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $795.89. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $959.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective (up previously from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $890.59.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,291 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

