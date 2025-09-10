IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $43.54 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $211.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.38.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Plays on Gold in Case Trust in the Fed Slips
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.