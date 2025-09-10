IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $20.55 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.92.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 234 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,589.53. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $60,211.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 31,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,961.42. This trade represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SPG opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 132.92%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.