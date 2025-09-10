IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 141.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,628 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.82. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

