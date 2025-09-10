IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Update

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the July 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 583,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total transaction of $4,503,161.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,153.01. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,001,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,244,000 after purchasing an additional 825,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,439,000 after buying an additional 884,808 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,832,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $655.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $597.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.56. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

