IBEX (IBEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, September 11th. Analysts expect IBEX to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $132.9240 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
IBEX opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $392.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77. IBEX has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $32.08.
In related news, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 10,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,560. This trade represents a 57.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $434,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 198,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,411.68. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,150 in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
