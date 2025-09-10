IBEX (IBEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, September 11th. Analysts expect IBEX to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $132.9240 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

IBEX Price Performance

IBEX opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $392.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77. IBEX has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $32.08.

Insider Transactions at IBEX

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 10,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,560. This trade represents a 57.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $434,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 198,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,411.68. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,150 in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 18,435.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

